Model N (NYSE:MODN) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.080-$0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $49.50 million-$50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.22 million.Model N also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.440-$0.490 EPS.

NYSE MODN opened at $26.91 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Model N has a 12 month low of $25.83 and a 12 month high of $48.20. The stock has a market cap of $970.43 million, a PE ratio of -32.04 and a beta of 0.94.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.30. Model N had a negative return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $51.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Model N will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MODN shares. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Model N from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Model N from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Model N from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Model N has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.20.

In related news, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 3,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $111,903.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 2,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $65,096.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,216 shares of company stock worth $823,950 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Model N stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,737 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,968 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.36% of Model N worth $4,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 93.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its industry solutions include: revenue cloud for pharma, revenue cloud for medtech, revenue cloud for high tech and business services for life sciences. The firm’s products include: channel data management, channel management, deal Intelligence, deal management for high tech, deal management for life sciences, global pricing management, global tender management, government pricing, intelligence cloud, market development fund management, medicaid, payer management, price intelligence, provider management, rebate management and validata.

