MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $226.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.18 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 239.38% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.98) EPS.

Shares of MongoDB stock traded up $70.48 on Tuesday, hitting $499.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,266,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,703. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.67 and a beta of 0.66. MongoDB has a 1 year low of $238.01 and a 1 year high of $590.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $507.14 and a 200-day moving average of $425.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 5.74.

Several research firms have weighed in on MDB. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on MongoDB from $495.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered MongoDB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on MongoDB from $534.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on MongoDB from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $529.12.

In related news, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.02, for a total transaction of $1,252,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,953,764.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.55, for a total value of $128,493.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,555 shares of company stock valued at $30,699,509. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

