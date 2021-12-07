MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.240-$-0.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $239 million-$242 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $227.74 million.MongoDB also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.740-$-0.710 EPS.

MongoDB stock traded up $71.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $501.00. 68,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,093. The company’s 50-day moving average is $506.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $424.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 5.74. MongoDB has a 52-week low of $238.01 and a 52-week high of $590.00. The firm has a market cap of $33.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.68 and a beta of 0.66.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.27. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 239.38%. The firm had revenue of $226.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.98) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -4.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MDB shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $534.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $495.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $406.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $529.12.

In other news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 7,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.63, for a total value of $3,305,480.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 12,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.55, for a total transaction of $5,802,469.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,555 shares of company stock worth $30,699,509. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.