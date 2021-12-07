Monolith Price Tops $0.28 on Top Exchanges (TKN)

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 7th. In the last seven days, Monolith has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Monolith coin can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000554 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Monolith has a market cap of $9.40 million and approximately $10,932.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004610 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00042232 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00007505 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.18 or 0.00209259 BTC.

Monolith Profile

Monolith is a coin. Its launch date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 33,459,551 coins. The official message board for Monolith is medium.com/@Monolith . Monolith’s official website is monolith.xyz . The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monolith’s official Twitter account is @monolith_web3 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

Monolith Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monolith should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monolith using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

