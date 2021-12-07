Morgan Stanley Cuts Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Price Target to $50.00

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SRC. TheStreet raised Spirit Realty Capital from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Truist lifted their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.76.

NYSE SRC opened at $45.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.82. Spirit Realty Capital has a 1-year low of $36.89 and a 1-year high of $52.29.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $151.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.95 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 4.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.638 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 202.38%.

In other news, Director Michelle M. Frymire acquired 2,386 shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $121,686.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at $243,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRC. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 49.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 34.3% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

