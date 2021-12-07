Morgan Stanley Decreases Holdings in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,768 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.76% of Blue Bird worth $5,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Blue Bird by 763.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 8,934 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Blue Bird during the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Bird during the 2nd quarter valued at $283,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Blue Bird by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 3,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Blue Bird by 1,187.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 15,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BLBD opened at $18.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. Blue Bird Co. has a one year low of $15.86 and a one year high of $28.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.76.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BLBD. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blue Bird from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Blue Bird Company Profile

Blue Bird Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of school buses. It operates through the Bus and Parts business segments. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of school buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada, and in international markets. The Parts segment provides routine maintenance, replacement of parts that are damaged in service, and replacement of parts that suffer from wear and tear.

