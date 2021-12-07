Morgan Stanley Grows Stock Holdings in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 37.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 123,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,673 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Employers were worth $5,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Employers by 6.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Employers during the second quarter valued at about $338,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Employers by 11.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Employers by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Employers during the second quarter valued at about $617,000. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Employers alerts:

NYSE EIG opened at $40.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.01. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.19 and a 1 year high of $43.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.82.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $168.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.92 million. Employers had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 18.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Employers’s payout ratio is presently 22.52%.

In other Employers news, Director Michael J. Mcsally bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.24 per share, with a total value of $117,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Employers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.