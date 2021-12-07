Morgan Stanley Grows Stock Holdings in Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) by 269.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 364,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 266,001 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.26% of Exagen worth $5,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XGN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Exagen by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Exagen by 137.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 6,339 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Exagen in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,802,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Exagen by 105.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Exagen by 9,833.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 305,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 302,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XGN opened at $8.97 on Tuesday. Exagen Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 14.62 and a quick ratio of 14.62. The company has a market cap of $144.99 million, a P/E ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.52.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.13 million. Exagen had a negative net margin of 48.16% and a negative return on equity of 28.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exagen Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Exagen from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Exagen from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

