Morgan Stanley Has $5.37 Million Stake in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) by 67.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 57,931 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.30% of FB Financial worth $5,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,397,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,431,000 after buying an additional 204,687 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in FB Financial by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,230,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,225,000 after acquiring an additional 176,926 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in FB Financial by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,479,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,205,000 after acquiring an additional 185,880 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 11.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,408,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,576,000 after purchasing an additional 148,593 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 18.5% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,286,000 after purchasing an additional 214,319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Get FB Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FBK opened at $43.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.70. FB Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $33.30 and a 52-week high of $49.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.15.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. FB Financial had a net margin of 29.15% and a return on equity of 14.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FB Financial Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. FB Financial’s payout ratio is 11.31%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FBK. TheStreet raised shares of FB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of FB Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.25.

FB Financial Profile

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

Read More: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK).

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.