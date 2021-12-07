Morgan Stanley Increases Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Price Target to $108.00

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $108.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CFR. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $128.50.

NYSE CFR opened at $128.77 on Monday. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a twelve month low of $85.12 and a twelve month high of $139.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.51.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.13. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $246.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, CEO Phillip D. Green sold 77,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $10,601,399.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl sold 7,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total transaction of $1,007,942.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,455 shares of company stock valued at $17,551,157. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 106.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

