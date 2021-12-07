Morgan Stanley Increases Holdings in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) by 64.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,102 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.71% of Movado Group worth $5,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi purchased a new stake in Movado Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Movado Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $333,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Movado Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 513,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,153,000 after purchasing an additional 12,615 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Movado Group by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 180,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,668,000 after purchasing an additional 88,161 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Movado Group by 3,045.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 14,529 shares during the period. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Movado Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on MOV. TheStreet upgraded shares of Movado Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

In related news, CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total transaction of $207,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Behzad Soltani sold 7,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total transaction of $322,065.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 56,306 shares of company stock valued at $2,468,138 in the last three months. 28.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MOV stock opened at $41.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $953.29 million, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.14. Movado Group, Inc. has a one year low of $16.01 and a one year high of $48.66.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.35. Movado Group had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 18.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Movado Group, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.04%.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Movado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.