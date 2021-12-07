Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Position in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) by 320.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 363,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276,803 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Cars.com were worth $5,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CARS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Cars.com during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Cars.com by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,052,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,000,000 after buying an additional 222,027 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Cars.com by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Cars.com by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 5,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Cars.com during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Cars.com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Shares of Cars.com stock opened at $16.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.31 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.35. Cars.com Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.73 and a fifty-two week high of $17.66.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $156.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.39 million. Cars.com had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cars.com Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

