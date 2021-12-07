Morgan Stanley Lowers Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Price Target to $32.00

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.51% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lowered Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Core Laboratories from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $28.79.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Shares of Core Laboratories stock opened at $24.52 on Tuesday. Core Laboratories has a one year low of $21.87 and a one year high of $49.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.20 and its 200 day moving average is $31.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 3.06.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Core Laboratories had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $117.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLB. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 98.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.