Morgan Stanley Raises Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Price Target to $19.00

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HBAN. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered Huntington Bancshares from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Huntington Bancshares from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.80.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $15.25 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.16. The firm has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.27. Huntington Bancshares has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $16.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 30.72%. Huntington Bancshares’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.80%.

In related news, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $100,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 3,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $59,184.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 343,529 shares of company stock valued at $5,503,706 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 1,041.6% during the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 434,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,205,000 after purchasing an additional 396,742 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $1,932,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 45.1% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 123,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 38,300 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 13.1% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,156,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,043,000 after purchasing an additional 365,609 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 4.7% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 531,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,586,000 after purchasing an additional 23,904 shares during the period. 76.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.