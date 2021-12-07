MORPHOSE (MORPH) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $10.00

MORPHOSE (CURRENCY:MORPH) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 7th. MORPHOSE has a market cap of $32,401.10 and $10.00 worth of MORPHOSE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MORPHOSE has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. One MORPHOSE coin can currently be bought for $0.42 or 0.00000825 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00057209 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,311.86 or 0.08461469 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00058738 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51,008.06 or 1.00096682 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.38 or 0.00077269 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002648 BTC.

About MORPHOSE

MORPHOSE’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,081 coins. MORPHOSE’s official Twitter account is @morphosecash

MORPHOSE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MORPHOSE directly using US dollars.

