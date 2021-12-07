Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM) by 35.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,144 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Motorsport Games were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Motorsport Games by 8.4% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 25,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Motorsport Games by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 7,076 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Motorsport Games in the 1st quarter valued at about $645,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its position in Motorsport Games by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 219,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 49,050 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in Motorsport Games in the 2nd quarter valued at about $819,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MSGM shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Motorsport Games from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson started coverage on Motorsport Games in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Noble Financial assumed coverage on Motorsport Games in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on Motorsport Games from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of MSGM opened at $7.78 on Tuesday. Motorsport Games Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.32 and a twelve month high of $38.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.45.

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.09). Motorsport Games had a negative net margin of 294.13% and a negative return on equity of 73.08%. Analysts expect that Motorsport Games Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

About Motorsport Games

Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content.

