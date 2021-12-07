Murphy Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,496 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 1.2% of Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $10,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.0% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,970 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,540,517 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $534,555,000 after acquiring an additional 392,280 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.9% during the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,773 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 18.3% during the second quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,480 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.0% during the second quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,466 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.55. The stock had a trading volume of 344,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,957,609. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.74 and a 1 year high of $61.82.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $84,615.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Cowen increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.