Murphy Capital Management Inc. Has $32.72 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 91,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,124 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 3.8% of Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $32,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth about $1,735,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth about $233,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.6% during the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 24,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,910,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.3% during the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 51,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,418,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2,194.3% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 9,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 8,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $9.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $395.66. 872,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,273,707. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $297.45 and a 52 week high of $408.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $381.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $367.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.414 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

