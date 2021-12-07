Murphy Capital Management Inc. Sells 119 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 442.0% in the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UPS. KeyCorp raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.52.

United Parcel Service stock traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $204.15. 11,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,203,232. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.76 and a 52 week high of $220.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $177.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.88.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.99%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.