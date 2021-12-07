Murphy Capital Management Inc. Sells 126 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Hershey by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its holdings in Hershey by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 6,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,078,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Hershey by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Hershey by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 4,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.75, for a total value of $785,871.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $51,586.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,211 shares of company stock worth $4,649,115. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HSY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $202.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.00.

HSY stock traded up $1.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $182.12. 3,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 892,287. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $143.58 and a 1 year high of $183.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $177.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.55. The stock has a market cap of $37.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 62.43%. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 52.33%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

