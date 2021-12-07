Murphy Capital Management Inc. Sells 8,130 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,804 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,130 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $453,000. Camden National Bank bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,133,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,651,000 after buying an additional 445,974 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 203,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,860,000 after buying an additional 15,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 30,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of T traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.24. 586,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,249,398. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.20. The company has a market cap of $165.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.95%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,733.48%.

Several equities analysts have commented on T shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Truist reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.51.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

