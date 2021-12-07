Narwhal Capital Management Acquires 887 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Narwhal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $4,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $965,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4,662.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cincinnati Financial stock traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.10. 4,643 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,132. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.56 and a fifty-two week high of $127.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.31.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 28.05%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.22%.

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $116.81 per share, with a total value of $99,872.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.83.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

