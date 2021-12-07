Narwhal Capital Management Has $1.31 Million Holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Narwhal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,724 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 5,124 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. SL Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 22,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 9,507 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 79,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 19,252 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMP traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.26. The stock had a trading volume of 7,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,600. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $39.93 and a twelve month high of $53.85.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $639.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.14 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 44.78%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $1.038 per share. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MMP shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.53.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

