Narwhal Capital Management Has $9 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Narwhal Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 1.1% of Narwhal Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PEP stock traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $166.13. 58,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,753,949. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $167.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $160.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.25%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.86.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

