Narwhal Capital Management Trims Stock Position in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Narwhal Capital Management lessened its position in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,400 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in BHP Group by 28.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BHP Group by 417.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,130 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,447,000 after purchasing an additional 257,502 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in BHP Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 422,112 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in BHP Group by 6.5% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,142 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $707,000. 6.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BHP stock traded up $2.63 on Tuesday, reaching $58.46. 102,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,726,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.04. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $51.88 and a twelve month high of $82.07.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays downgraded shares of BHP Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.67.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

