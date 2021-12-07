National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Earns Sell Rating from Veritas Investment Research

Veritas Investment Research reiterated their sell rating on shares of National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NTIOF. Desjardins cut shares of National Bank of Canada from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$108.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$99.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$114.00 to C$112.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$109.50 to C$105.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $103.70.

Shares of OTCMKTS NTIOF opened at $76.76 on Friday. National Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $55.00 and a 1 year high of $88.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.18 and its 200 day moving average is $78.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.24.

National Bank of Canada engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, US Specialty Finance and International (USSF&I), and Other. The Personal and Commercial segment involves in banking, financing, and investing services offered to individuals and businesses as well as insurance operations.

