National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Director Laurent Ferreira Acquires 4,000 Shares

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Director Laurent Ferreira purchased 4,000 shares of National Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$96.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$384,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,400 shares in the company, valued at C$4,850,697.60.
NA stock opened at C$97.85 on Tuesday. National Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$70.81 and a 1-year high of C$106.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$101.95 and a 200-day moving average price of C$97.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.92.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is a boost from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 31.70%.
About National Bank of Canada
National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.
