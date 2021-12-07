National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Director Laurent Ferreira Acquires 4,000 Shares

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Director Laurent Ferreira purchased 4,000 shares of National Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$96.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$384,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,400 shares in the company, valued at C$4,850,697.60.

NA stock opened at C$97.85 on Tuesday. National Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$70.81 and a 1-year high of C$106.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$101.95 and a 200-day moving average price of C$97.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is a boost from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 31.70%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NA. TD Securities cut their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Cormark cut their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$116.00 to C$113.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$114.00 to C$112.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Desjardins lowered National Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$108.00 to C$104.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, CSFB lifted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$101.21.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

