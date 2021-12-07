National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Reaches New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $62.37 and last traded at $62.17, with a volume of 3904 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.54.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.84%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.29.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $355.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.49 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 20.87% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David P. Bauer acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.36 per share, with a total value of $154,080.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in National Fuel Gas by 5.7% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,642 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in National Fuel Gas by 2.2% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in National Fuel Gas by 4.2% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,252 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in National Fuel Gas by 8.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,818 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2.0% in the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 12,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

About National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

