NEST Protocol Price Reaches $0.0071 (NEST)

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 7th. One NEST Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0071 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NEST Protocol has a market cap of $14.28 million and $2.06 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NEST Protocol has traded 36.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004505 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001242 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00039315 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00007704 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $107.31 or 0.00210444 BTC.

NEST Protocol Coin Profile

NEST Protocol (NEST) is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,005,474,261 coins. NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST . The official message board for NEST Protocol is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs . NEST Protocol’s official website is nestprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

Buying and Selling NEST Protocol

