Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Stake Reduced by Murphy Capital Management Inc.

Murphy Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $4,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in Nestlé by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 706,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,344,000 after buying an additional 16,328 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Nestlé by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Nestlé by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 13,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its stake in Nestlé by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 25,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Nestlé during the 3rd quarter worth $13,571,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NSRGY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

OTCMKTS:NSRGY traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $131.50. 292,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,652. Nestlé S.A. has a twelve month low of $104.50 and a twelve month high of $135.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.31.

About Nestlé

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

