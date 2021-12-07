NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Director Sells $674,550.00 in Stock

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 7,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.94, for a total value of $674,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $88.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.77. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.83 and a fifty-two week high of $94.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.57. The company has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.23.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. NetApp had a return on equity of 136.54% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NTAP shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on NetApp from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on NetApp from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 8.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 768,630 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $62,889,000 after buying an additional 58,216 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in NetApp by 22.9% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 14,509 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its stake in NetApp by 11.4% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 61,816 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,058,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in NetApp by 26.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 483,125 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $39,529,000 after purchasing an additional 100,986 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in NetApp by 1,469.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,063,504 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $171,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932,048 shares during the period. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

