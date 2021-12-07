Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by TFG Advisers LLC

TFG Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 564 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,354 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,657 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Netflix by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 614 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $43,566,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $4,034,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 125,070 shares of company stock worth $79,525,491. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NFLX. Erste Group raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Netflix from $620.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $451.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $667.70.

NFLX stock traded up $1.66 on Tuesday, reaching $614.35. The company had a trading volume of 54,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,024,572. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $478.54 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $648.10 and its 200 day moving average is $574.25. The company has a market cap of $272.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.20, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

