Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 484 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Netflix were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Netflix by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,354 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,657 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 614 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 2.8% during the second quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NFLX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JP Morgan Cazenove increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $620.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $667.70.

In related news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $4,940,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total value of $1,730,869.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 125,070 shares of company stock valued at $79,525,491 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NFLX stock opened at $612.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $648.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $574.25. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $478.54 and a 52-week high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

