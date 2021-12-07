New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Cuts Stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 1.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,332,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,995,000 after purchasing an additional 319,379 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Regency Centers by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,775,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,015,000 after buying an additional 25,863 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Regency Centers by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,452,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,188,000 after buying an additional 66,558 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Regency Centers by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,346,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,925,000 after buying an additional 19,106 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Regency Centers by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,157,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,332,000 after buying an additional 71,805 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Regency Centers stock opened at $73.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.63 and a 200 day moving average of $67.93. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.11. Regency Centers Co. has a 1 year low of $43.49 and a 1 year high of $78.07.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.29). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 29.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is a positive change from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.05%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on REG shares. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.73.

In other news, Director Thomas G. Wattles sold 2,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total transaction of $155,306.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 92,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $6,491,817.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,154 shares of company stock valued at $6,880,063. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

