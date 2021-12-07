New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 400 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in APA were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in APA by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,277,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,486 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in APA by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 25,938,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074,061 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in APA by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,226,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,013,000 after purchasing an additional 187,265 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in APA by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,257,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in APA by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,838,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,674,000 after purchasing an additional 24,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APA. TheStreet upgraded shares of APA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of APA from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of APA from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of APA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of APA from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.85.

Shares of APA stock opened at $25.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 4.76. APA Co. has a 12-month low of $13.97 and a 12-month high of $31.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.25.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.09. APA had a net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 393.47%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that APA Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. APA’s payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

APA Company Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

