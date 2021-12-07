New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NRZ. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Residential Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 1,807.2% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 48.69% of the company’s stock.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

In other New Residential Investment news, Director Robert Mcginnis purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.18 per share, with a total value of $100,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NRZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.11.

Shares of NRZ stock opened at $11.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.98 and a 52 week high of $11.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.68.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 39.50% and a return on equity of 13.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ).

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.