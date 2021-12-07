New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Lowered to “Peer Perform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of New York Times (NYSE:NYT) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $50.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $54.00.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on New York Times from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NYT opened at $46.57 on Monday. New York Times has a 12-month low of $39.73 and a 12-month high of $58.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 49.54 and a beta of 0.79.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. New York Times had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $509.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that New York Times will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.79%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYT. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in New York Times by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,136,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,000 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of New York Times by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 11,558,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,421 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of New York Times by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,523,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,003 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in New York Times in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,642,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in New York Times by 241.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,197,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,162,000 after acquiring an additional 846,993 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

