NewRiver REIT plc (LON:NRR) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 4.10 Per Share

NewRiver REIT plc (LON:NRR) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.10 ($0.05) per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from NewRiver REIT’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:NRR opened at GBX 86.50 ($1.15) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 78.29. The stock has a market cap of £267.68 million and a PE ratio of -2.43. NewRiver REIT has a 52-week low of GBX 70 ($0.93) and a 52-week high of GBX 109.20 ($1.45).

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of NewRiver REIT in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 74 ($0.98) price target on shares of NewRiver REIT in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.72) price target on shares of NewRiver REIT in a report on Tuesday.

NewRiver REIT plc (Â’NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our Â£1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.

