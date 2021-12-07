NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Price Target Raised to $79.00

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) had its price objective boosted by Truist from $64.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley reiterated a neutral rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut NexPoint Residential Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NexPoint Residential Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.75.

NYSE:NXRT opened at $79.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.09. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 1 year low of $39.13 and a 1 year high of $80.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.01 and a beta of 1.01.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.82). NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 9.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -173.42%.

In related news, insider Brian Mitts sold 5,600 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $348,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 11,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 39,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

