NEXT Financial Group Inc Grows Holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 28.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 2.9% in the third quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 34,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 13.7% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 78.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 6,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 10.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 696,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,832,000 after acquiring an additional 65,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

MAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.13.

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total value of $113,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ManpowerGroup stock opened at $94.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 2.04. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.97 and a 1-year high of $125.07.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 15.03%. ManpowerGroup’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is 40.45%.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

