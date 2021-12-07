NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $97,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 47,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 860.3% during the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 303,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,916,000 after purchasing an additional 271,939 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 72.1% during the third quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 191,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,539,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period.

VGK stock opened at $66.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.57. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $58.22 and a one year high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

