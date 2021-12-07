NEXT Financial Group Inc Lowers Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

NEXT Financial Group Inc reduced its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 43.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 27,692 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $329,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 213,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,837,000 after buying an additional 13,986 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the second quarter valued at approximately $416,000. 83.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $152.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $161.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.88. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.17 and a fifty-two week high of $201.68. The company has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.16% and a net margin of 24.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

QRVO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Summit Insights cut Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Qorvo from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Qorvo from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Argus lowered Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.61.

In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total transaction of $825,964.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $200,141.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.