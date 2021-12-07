NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 1,653 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lessened its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 38.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,780,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,790,000 after acquiring an additional 676,174 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 4.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,298,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,805,000 after acquiring an additional 898,989 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 211.5% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,628,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,986,000 after acquiring an additional 9,252,827 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 62.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,551,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,960,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184,055 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 88,968.0% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 10,011,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,450,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Woodrow Levin purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.81 per share, for a total transaction of $257,670.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 56,183 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total transaction of $3,355,248.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,908,639 shares of company stock worth $101,654,679. 62.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DKNG. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DraftKings has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.88.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $30.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.48 and a 52 week high of $74.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.33 and its 200 day moving average is $49.20. The company has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 2.03.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.98) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

