NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 686 Shares of ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF (NYSEARCA:ANEW)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lowered its holdings in ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF (NYSEARCA:ANEW) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc owned approximately 0.23% of ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 151,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,007,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $757,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $901,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 125,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,816,000 after buying an additional 50,910 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF stock opened at $43.97 on Tuesday. ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF has a 52-week low of $40.35 and a 52-week high of $48.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.90.

