NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

NXGPF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS NXGPF remained flat at $$106.38 during trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.07. NEXT has a 52-week low of $89.70 and a 52-week high of $115.00.

Next Plc owns and operates retail stores. It offers fashionable accessories for men, women and children along with home wares. It operates through following business segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management. The company was founded by Hepworth Joseph in 1864 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

