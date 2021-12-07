NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) Shares Gap Up to $6.53

NextNav Inc (NASDAQ:NN)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.53, but opened at $7.02. NextNav shares last traded at $6.86, with a volume of 2,480 shares traded.

NN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of NextNav in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of NextNav in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

NextNav Inc provides GPS. The company is driving a whole new ecosystem for geolocation applications and services. NextNav Inc, formerly known as Spartacus Acquisition Corporation, is based in DULUTH, Ga.

