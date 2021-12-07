NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.00.

NFYEF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of NFI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of NFI Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$33.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of NFI Group in a research report on Sunday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NFYEF stock traded up $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $16.23. 1,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,246. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.69 and a 200-day moving average of $21.09. NFI Group has a one year low of $15.65 and a one year high of $25.73.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a $0.6628 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 3.73%.

NFI Group Company Profile

NFI Group, Inc engages in the manufacture of zero-emission buses and coaches. The offers a suite of mass transportation solutions under the following brands: New Flyer, Alexander Dennis Limited, Plaxton, MCI, ARBOC, and NFI Parts. It operates through the Manufacturing, and Aftermarket segments. The Manufacturing segment involves in the production, service, and support of new transit buses, coaches, medium-duty, and cutaway buses.

