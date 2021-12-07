NFTify One Day Trading Volume Hits $94,301.00 (N1)

NFTify (CURRENCY:N1) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. In the last week, NFTify has traded up 4.8% against the dollar. NFTify has a total market capitalization of $2.63 million and approximately $94,301.00 worth of NFTify was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFTify coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000256 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.55 or 0.00058538 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,277.90 or 0.08475114 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.08 or 0.00063562 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.79 or 0.00082798 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51,113.58 or 1.01263179 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002712 BTC.

About NFTify

NFTify’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,362,031 coins.

