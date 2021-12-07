NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 26.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,345 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Payden & Rygel raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 16,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,472,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 22,322 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,448,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 88,744 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,888,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 36,379 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,620,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 31,302 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,546,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. 64.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NIKE news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,055,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 247,589 shares of company stock worth $40,048,835. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on NIKE from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America dropped their price target on NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $183.00 price target on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.44.

NKE opened at $168.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $163.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.01. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.44 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $267.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.80, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.94.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. NIKE’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.18%.

NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

