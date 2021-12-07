Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 15,000 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 101.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hanesbrands during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 24.8% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Boit C F David bought a new stake in Hanesbrands during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 34.4% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HBI shares. Wedbush started coverage on Hanesbrands in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hanesbrands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.22.

HBI opened at $17.31 on Tuesday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.66 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.47.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 99.95% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Hanesbrands’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -66.67%.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

